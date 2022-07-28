Peshawar police on Thursday announced to arrest the serial killer who had sexually assaulted three minor girls and murdered two of them earlier this month.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office, KP police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said that police has arrested 20 years old accused after details investigation of three cases.

He said that accused identified as Sohail was a resident of Sufid Dheri area of provincial capital and engaged in embroidery business.

KP police chief said that police investigators checked thousands of hours of CCTV footage and thousands of phone calls to identify the accused.

He said that the accused DNA matched with the minor murdered in the limits of Gulberg police station.

At this occasion, the accused was also presented before the media.

Police chief said that the accused also confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering two of them.

Police chief said that the accused changed his attire to attack the minors.

Earlier on July 3, a 10 years old minor was murdered after sexual assault in Railway Colony area of the city. On July 10, another minor was sexually assaulted in Gulberg area of the city while in the third case another minor girl was found murdered and sexually assaulted in the Kali Bari area of the city on July 17.

