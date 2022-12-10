Rifaqatullah Razarwal

PESHAWAR: Human rights activists staged a protest against Taliban government ban on women education in Afghanistan and demanded hardliner regime to lift these restrictions.

The protesters also said that the Taliban ban on girls’ education was also a violation of human rights. The demonstration was arranged in connection with the International Human Rights Day which is being observed on December 10 under the theme of “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.”

On the other hand, international bodies and human rights organizations have also expressed their concerns over bans on women education and demanded to link recognition of Taliban regime with women rights.

Wagma Feroz, a civil society member, who was among the protesters told TNN that Taliban have outlawed women education after taking over the Afghanistan in August last year. She said that Afghan women were struggling for their right to education.

Wagma said that Islam has allowed right of education to males and females and no one can deny this right of women. She demanded international community to take action against the Taliban bans on women education.

Wagma said that the women education was the key to the sustainable development and peaceful societies. “A girl child is the basic unit of any family and her education guarantees education of future generations.

On the other hand, United Nations figures show that over a million girls studying in the above the grades VI were deprived of their right to education. Similarly, international community has been demanding Taliban to remove their restrictions on women education and job.

Muneeba Khan, another protester said that girls were the future of their families. She questioned what Taliban wanted to achieve by banning girls education.

Muneeba said that the like males, women also have their role to play in all fields of life; therefore, their education was also paramount importance to meet those responsibilities.

She said that currently Afghan women were deprived of their basic human rights including healthcare, employment and education. “These restrictions are in complete violation of Islam and human rights,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West who met Taliban officials in Abu Dhabi, said that he raised the issue of women rights with the Taliban.

“In Abu Dhabi today, met with UAE government colleagues to discuss shared interests in Afghanistan, including protection of Afghans’ fundamental rights, economic stabilization, guarding against re-emergence of terrorist threats, and robust humanitarian response,” Mr West noted on Twitter.

He said the UAE was playing an important role, active in diplomacy, a long-time hub for Afghan businesses looking to grow economy & has important ties with many communities of influence.

We will continue vital coordination with UAE on shared priorities in Afghanistan, from getting girls back in secondary school to encouraging policies that attract investment, he added.

Earlier in March this year, Taliban had announced to open girls schools; however, the announcement was revoked and only girls up to class V were allowed to return to schools.

On the other hand, Taliban ministry of education of the view that they will reopen schools after formulation of comprehensive strategy in the light of the Afghan traditions and Sharia.

