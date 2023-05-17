Gul Hammad Farooqi

The annual religious festival of the Kailash tribe, known as Chilam Josh or Joshi in the local language, has concluded in Bumburet Valley, while it continues in the Kailash Valley of Birir.

This vibrant spring festival features Kailash men playing drums, while Kailash women dance shoulder to shoulder in a circular formation, singing religious songs. The qazis, religious leaders of the Kailash tribe, stand at the center of the procession, offering prayers and singing religious songs. Their hats are adorned with currency notes of varying denominations, symbolizing respect and honor.

By noon, Kailashi women and children from different villages gather in groups to sing songs, dance to the rhythm of the dholak, and assemble at the dance hall called Charsu.

As the afternoon progresses, the people of Kailash gradually make their way toward the main dance hall, carrying branches and leaves of walnut trees, which they wave in the air.

During this time, participation in the procession is restricted to followers of the Kailash tribe, excluding Muslims and individuals from other religions. Upon reaching Charsu, the celebrants passionately engage in dancing.

After the Asr prayer, the Kailash religious leaders, the Qazis, sprinkle milk on the wheat crops as a blessing ritual.

Meanwhile, the men move away from Charsu and slowly approach the dance hall, holding walnut branches, leaves, or flowers in their hands. They sing fervent prayers and religious songs in their native language, while individuals from other religions are not allowed to come forward.

At Charsu, women also hold twigs and leaves, waving them and singing songs as they eagerly await the arrival of the men. Once the men, led by their Qazis, reach the dance hall (Charsu), they shower the women with leaves and twigs, and everyone joins together in joyous dancing.

Numerous domestic and foreign tourists flocked to witness this vibrant festival. However, the challenging road conditions and lack of amenities for tourists posed difficulties for them.

A group of Finnish tourists, invited by the Chitral Travel Bureau, visited the Kailash Valley for the first time. When asked about the festival, they expressed that the government and non-governmental organizations involved in tourism development should prioritize the improvement of infrastructure and take concrete steps to promote tourism.

They emphasized the need for smoother travel experiences to attract more tourists, which would not only enhance the local economy but also benefit the livelihoods of the people in the area.

