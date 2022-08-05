A policeman was injured while an attacker was killed during exchange of fire in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

Police said that a police patrol in the area came under attack when motorcyclists opened fire Kotaka Shah area of the district.

A policeman was injured in the attack while an attacker was also killed when police responded to the attack. The injured cop identified as Mohibullah was rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital Sarai Naurang for treatment.

Dr Fariudullah Khan, a doctor at the hospital said that the cop has received four bullet wounds.

Police sources confirmed the killing of an attacker and also taken his motorbike in custody. However, the slain attacker has not been identified yet.

Meanwhile police has launched a search operation in the area following the attack.

