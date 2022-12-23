A cop was martyred and three others injured in a blast in I-10 area of federal capital on Friday.
Rescue sources said that the blast took place in vehicle in the I-10 area of the Islamabad. Capital police officials said that the blast took place when the cops were searching the vehicle.
Police sources said that the blast took place when cops stopped a vehicle for checking, resulting into injuries of four cops. The injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.
Later, police confirmed martyrdom of a cop due to the blast.
Police personnel cordoned off the area following the blast and started investigations.
