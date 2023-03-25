Peshawar: An anti-terrorism court sentenced Syed Muhammad Zeeshan, an accused arrested on charges of blasphemy from Mardan to death, here on Friday.

The court convicted the accused Syed Zeeshan and sentenced him to 23 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs800000 rupees under various provisions including the death penalty.

The convict was accused of blasphemy, insulting the dignity of the Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), and promoting obscene material on social media in 2021.

As per the court decision, a case was registered against the convict on October 27, 2021, at the request of Muhammad Saeed, a citizen of Tallagang, by the Anti-Terrorism Wing of FIA, after which the convict was arrested and sent to jail.

The trial against the convict went on for more than a year in the Anti-Terrorism Court of Peshawar, while on February 26, the court reserved its verdict on the completion of the trial, as was announced today.

Convict Zeeshan was sentenced to death under Section 295 C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Zeeshan has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of 200000 rupees under Section 295 A of the Pakistan Penal Code, three years imprisonment and a fine of 100000 rupees under Section 298 A of the Pakistan Penal Code, under Anti-Terrorism Section 7 ATA. 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 200000, 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 200000 under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Act, 2016, while three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200000 under Section 22 of Peca.

The convict was also given the benefit of Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which the period of his detention prior to conviction will be counted as the jail term.

The court also declared that the death sentence for the accused would be subject to the decision of any appeal or revision.

Hits: 6