Syed Nadeem Mashwani

A Nowshera court has handed over a father who tried to marry off his minor daughter along with the groom on physical custody to police for a day.

The case came to the surface after the TNN ran video about the marriage of a 12 years old minor to the accused 35 years old accused Khalid.

The minor appeared before the judicial magistrate Mujeebur Rehman to record her statement. The court gave the police one day custody of groom Khalid and Ibn Amin, father of the minor. Meanwhile, police was also searching for the nikahkhawan who solemnized the nikah and witnesses.

Police has registered an FIR following a complaint from the minor’s grandfather against her father and the groom.

According to the minor, her father was a drug addict and tried to forcibly marry her off to his friend, also a drug addict, for a couple of thousands of rupees. She said that Risalpur police arrested both the accused following media reports, scuppering the wedding.

Earlier, the girl appeared before the media to narrate her ordeal. She alleged she was forcibly made to sign the marriage papers as well.

Sources told TNN that the marriage registrar also violated law, by solemnizing the nikah of the minor.

Nowshera District Bar Association president Shahid Bukri termed the incident as regrettable. He said that marriage of 12 years old was a violation of both the religion and law.

On the other hand, the minor’s grandfather said that her grandchild was born in 2010. He said that the man asking for minor’s hand was influential and was threatening his family. He said that police was cahoots with the accused and threatening them.

However, additional SHO Risalpur denied these allegations.

Earlier, the mother of the minor had appealed to the government officials to save his daughter from being forcibly married off.