News organizations and journalists from around the world can apply for this competition which is honoring climate journalism. The deadline is March 15, 2023. The winners will be awarded in early summer.

Covering Climate Now, in partnership with Columbia Journalism Review, is organizing a journalism award honoring climate journalism.

The stories must have been published or broadcast in 2022. Categories include print/digital, video/TV, audio/radio, multimedia project, photography, social media and engagement, student and emerging journalists. Entries can be from anywhere in the world but must be in English.

Hits: 2