Taimur Khan

Covid-19 vaccination of a large number of Afghan refugees who have come to Pakistan after the fall of Kabul has turned into a challenge for the authorities.

Afghan refugees living in Pakistan can get Covid-19 vaccination under the proof of registration cards or Afghan Citizen Card. However, there is no policy regarding the new refugees.

Irum Qayyum, director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told TNN that Afghan citizens arriving in Pakistan on visa and passports were being administered Covid-19 vaccine at the border.

She said that after vaccination, passports of Afghans are stamped and district health officer Khyber who maintains the record, later shares it health department, where it is entered into a database.

Ms Qayyum said that for those Afghans who have received the vaccination in their own country, it was necessary to show the evidence to the Pakistani authorities.

She said that in case they have received first dose, then they administered second dose and in case of taking both doses, are given the booster dose.

Dr Qayyum said that they issue vaccination certificate after all requirements for vaccination are met.

Sources claim more than80,000 Afghan have arrived in Pakistan on visas; however, the number of those arrived illegally is said to several time higher than this.

Source said that it was more challenging for health authorities to reach these refugees.