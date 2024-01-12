In a significant operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended two suicide bombers in the Matani area of Peshawar.

During a press conference in Peshawar, SSP CTD Operations Najam Hussnain Liaquat revealed that the arrested suicide bomber, identified as Adil Khan, led to the identification and subsequent arrest of his accomplice, Tahir, in Achini.

The SSP emphasized that these terrorists are affiliated with Daesh Khorasan. Both individuals confessed to planning an attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the terrorists had conducted reconnaissance (riki) of certain locations as part of their sinister plan. The timely intervention by CTD has thwarted a potential threat against prominent political figures.