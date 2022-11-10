Counter Terrorism Department has killed a senior Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander in Mardan during a intelligence based operation on Thursday.

CTD identified the terrorist as Ubaid alias Mehmood, who was involved in murder of a Special Branch inspector some days back.

Police said that terrorist opened fire on police personnel, when they besieged him and was killed when cops responded to the firing.

During the search and clearance operation, body of slain terrorist identified as Ubaid alias Mehmood, a resident of Katlang was recovered from the area.

CTD said that the accused had murdered a Special Branch’s officer Farid Khan near his residence some days back. In addition to this, the slain was also wanted to the CTD and local police in several cases of terrorism.

Police personnel recovered an AK-47, rounds, a 9mm pistol and three hand grenades from his possession.

The slain terrorist also carried a head money of Rs 5 million.

