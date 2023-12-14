Umar Bacha, a distinguished reporter with Dawn Peshawar and the founder of the news website, The Northern Post, has secured a position among the winners of the prestigious Hostwriter Award 2023. The award recognizes the best collaborative cross-border stories annually, showcasing the power of global journalism.

Bacha’s winning story, titled “Caught in the India-Pakistan Crossfire,” was published in Dawn magazine EOS on July 9, 2023. This collaborative piece, co-authored with Puja Bhattacharjee from India, delves into the complex dynamics between the two neighboring nations. The recognition from Hostwriter underscores the significance of cross-border collaborations in journalism.

Congratulations pour in from partners, digital platforms, and fellow journalists for Umar Bacha’s remarkable achievement in being nominated for this esteemed award. The Hostwriter Award acknowledges and rewards collaborative efforts that transcend geographical boundaries, emphasizing the evolving nature of journalism.

The other winning stories include an investigation titled “Disability in Times of War” by Anna Romandash from Ukraine and Maria Dios from Europe, and an article shedding light on TotalEnergies’ failure to compensate for oil spills in Nigeria’s River States, authored by Raluca Besliu, Kevin Woke, and Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi.

Hostwriter will grant €1000 to each winning team of the 2023 Hostwriter Story Prize and €1,500 for the Hostwriter Pitch Prize. These awards highlight the platform’s commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration in journalism.

The Otto Sprenger Stiftung generously donated €6000 in prize money, honoring the legacy of German journalist Otto Sprenger, known for his dedication to supporting young journalists, collaboration, and social engagement. The recognition of Umar Bacha’s work in this global context underscores the impact of stories that transcend borders, shaping the future of journalism.