A meeting on Eidul Azha arrangements was held at the deputy commissioner office in Tank district where the DC control room was established.

The control room will have representatives from the police, rescue, TMA, health, Wapda and excise departments, along with required vehicles and they will take action in case a phone call is received regarding any emergency.

At the meeting, the officials were directed to ensure the disposal of animal waste as well provision of water supply and other facilities during Eid days.

Police were asked to check over-speeding particularly by youths while arrangements were also deliberated in view of the expected rain on occasion of Eid. The district control room can be contacted at 0963511326 in case of any emergency.