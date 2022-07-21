Rifaqatullah Razarwal

A local court in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab has handed over an accused detained on charges of raping a US national woman on a six days physical custody to police.

The incident had taken place on midnight of Sunday wherein an accused identified as Muzamil and his accomplice Azan Kohsa had allegedly raped US national in the Fort Munro area of the district.

SHO Fort Munro Noor Muhammad told TNN that the tourist had gone to tourist spot along with her guide Muzamil. He said that Muzamil and his accomplice Azan Khosa raped the tourist.

Mr Muhammad said that the tourist has also complained that the accused had also threatened her on telephone about releasing the assault video on the social media.

Police has booked the accused under section 376 and 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police has detained the accused Muzamil while his other accomplice was still at large and police was conducting raids for his arrest.

However, the official said that the accused on the other hand denied the rape charge in the initial investigation and it was consensual.

The accused Muazamil is said to be a tourist guide and met the tourist on social media.

According to police, the accused and tourist had not informed the police before visiting Fort Munro, rather, she ventured to the area in Balochi dress.

SHO Muhammad said that police has dispatched DNA samples from the accused and complainant to Lahore for forensic analysis. “The DNA report was expected within two to four weeks,” he said.

The rape was widely condemned on social media and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz had directed the police to arrest the accused and provide justice to the tourists.

Police said that the woman has been shifted to the Lahore, where she had initially come to visit her friend Basil Khan. On the other hand, police is investigating the detained accused.