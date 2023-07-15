Mehrab Shah Afridi

Landi Kotal in the Khyber district witnessed severe devastation caused by monsoon rains. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents. Numerous houses were damaged, and the disruption of electricity further exacerbated the situation.

One of the deceased was a young child from Shalman, while the body of another young person was recovered from the floodplain near Ali Masjid. Their identities have yet to be established.

The early morning monsoon rains unleashed havoc in Landi Kotal, resulting in widespread flooding that engulfed many houses and trailers. The force of the floods caused roofs to collapse in Shulman, while communication roads suffered extensive damage.

Local residents reported the collapse of small electricity towers in various areas, leading to a widespread power outage.

In addition, several districts in the province, including Peshawar, experienced heavy rainfall, providing respite from the scorching heat. However, the downpour also led to river flooding and disruptions in the power supply systems.

