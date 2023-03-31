Digital Media Association of Pakistan (DigiMAP) has announced its newly elected cabinet. The new cabinet consisted of 6 members and will hold office till March 2025.

Sabookh Syed of IBC has been elected as President, Adnan Aamir of Balochistan Voices as General Secretary and Shazia Mehboob of The Pinpk.com has been elected as Communication Secretary, a notification issued by the association read.

Tayyab Afridi of Tribal News Network (TNN), Afshan Masab of Native Media, and Ghulam Murtaza Zahri of Balochistan 24.com have been elected as vice presidents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan respectively.

During the quarterly meeting of DigiMAP held on March 15, 2023, with the approval of the General Body, Ghulam Mustafa (Prism Media) and Ali Ahmed of Pamir Times were temporarily notified as the Vice Presidents of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan respectively.

Since the institutions of vice-presidents of Sindh and Gilgit-Bulistan are not full members of DigiMAP, they have been temporarily included in the cabinet for now. However, with the full membership of their respective institutions in the DigiMAP, they will also become permanent members of the cabinet.

Hits: 1