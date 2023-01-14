Three cops including a senior officer were martyred in militant attack on Sarband police station in the outskirts of city during early hours of Saturday, police said.

Outlawed Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police officials said that a search operation was underway in the area and several suspects have been detained in connection with attack. In addition to this, heavy police contingents have been deployed to the area after a security alert has also been issued for the district.

SSP operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that militants carried out a coordinated attack on Sarband police station during the early hours of day. He said that militants used different types of weapons including grenades, sniper and other automatic weapons to target the police personnel.

SSP said that there were no causalities in the attack on the police station and police had successfully repulsed the attackers. He said that after the attack when police personnel from other police stations of provincial capital when rushed to site, DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain heroically chased the attacker and tried to encircle them.

“The officer was targeted by sniper and was martyred along with two other cops Arshad and Jehanzaib,” he said.

SSP Kashif said that history of sacrifices or Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was not a new one and the police personnel were ready to offer all sacrifices for the maintaining the city’s peace.

He said that a search operation in the area was underway and they will conduct another operation in the morning in the entire area to bring those involved in attack to the justice.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and said that sacrifices of ministers will not go in vain.

In a statement, Mr Khan said that police personnel bravely fought the militants and repelled the attack and entire nation stood with police in the fight against terrorism.

Funeral prayers of the martyred cops were later offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines and KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, KP police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and police and senior officials also attended the prayers.

Talking to reporters at this occasion, KP police chief Mozzam Jah Ansari said that police personnel bravely repulsed the attack on Sarband police station. He said that the martyred DSP parked his vehicle at the police check-point and entering it from the back side, when he was targeted. He said that militants had used sniper rifles to attack in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan and it the weapon was used in Peshawar for the first time.

Besides, he said that provincial government has also approved the purchase of thermal sights, night vision and drones for police personnel while work on the first phase of Safe City Project will be started in June this year.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed in all police station of the city by the police department.

