The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued an order for the removal of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of Establishment, the Election Commission highlighted concerns about Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry’s impartiality and diligence in carrying out his responsibilities.

The letter states that the Chief Secretary of KP has not demonstrated adequate commitment to ensure a transparent and fair general election. In light of these concerns, the Election Commission has directed the appointment of a capable and impartial officer to the position of Chief Secretary for KP.

Previously, in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested his entire Caretaker Cabinet to tender their resignations, resulting in the establishment of a new Caretaker Cabinet.

Further changes have taken place as two additional caretaker provincial ministers were sworn in yesterday. The oath of office was administered by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, to Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani and Engineer Ahmed Jan, who have assumed their roles as provincial ministers in charge. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

