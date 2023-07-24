Noor Zia

Strange situations continually arise concerning women’s education in Afghanistan. Girls up to sixth grade were allowed to go to school, but yesterday, an announcement was made in the mosques stating that girls in 4th, 5th, and 6th grade must not attend school.

Isn’t this injustice? Isn’t it extremely strange? What if a girl goes to school? If educational institutions are considered bad places to attend, then what about other Islamic countries? Do their girls not go to schools, colleges, and universities, and participate in various social activities? Is Islam different in different countries? Nah, Nah, Islam is a religion, the same for all Muslim countries, and it must be implemented in the same way!

Education is an essential tool that is necessary for everyone’s life. It differentiates us from other human beings, refines our manners, and instills creativity. Moreover, it enables us to make rational decisions when needed and provides job opportunities in the future, reducing the chances of poverty and unemployment. Hence, the higher the level of education in the country, the greater the chances of development.

Education is necessary for both men and women, as stated in the Quran which says “Iqra,” which means to read, with no gender specified. This means education is as necessary for women as it is for men.

There is also a hadith: “Acquiring knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim man and woman.” Nowhere in the holy scriptures is it written that only men need to be educated? Unfortunately, in Afghanistan, religious scholars claim that only men need to be well-educated while women should stay at home because they do not need to come out.

Furthermore, when comparing the rules in Afghanistan to those in other Islamic countries, many strange questions arise. Although there are several Islamic countries, the rules differ everywhere.

In all Islamic countries, women have the freedom to pursue education, but in Afghanistan, strange restrictions have been imposed on women, forbidding them from getting an education and engaging in social activities.

Is this what Islam says? No, it isn’t, as evidenced by historical figures like Hazrat Khadija R.A., a great businesswoman, and Ayesha R.A., actively involved in early Islam’s politics and the reigns of the first three caliphs: Hazrat Abu Bakr R.A., Hazrat Umar R.A., and Hazrat Usman R.A. Hazrat Ayesha R.A. also directly participated in wars and battles.

It is the 21st century, and life becomes challenging without education. Education has numerous advantages: it creates a better society, with educated individuals more likely to foster moral and ethical values compared to the uneducated.

Additionally, education provides opportunities for employment, making the country more prosperous as more people become educated. It enables individuals to think for themselves rather than blindly follow others.

Therefore, it is strongly requested from the Afghan government to open female educational institutions as soon as possible, as four years have already been wasted and there seems to be no chance of opening them in the near future. It is also a humble request to other countries to assist Afghanistan in resolving this issue.

