In a concerning incident, eight non-local laborers engaged in constructing security checkposts were abducted from Shashi village in Tehsil Spinwam, North Waziristan.

Hailing from Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan, the employees, associated with Mari Petroleum Company, were forcefully taken two days ago.

The abducted workers, five from the Lakki Marwat district and three from South Waziristan were actively involved in the construction of security installations.

The motive behind their abduction remains unclear, raising questions about whether it was for ransom or other reasons.

Local sources reported that the police have initiated efforts to recover the abducted laborers, assuring a swift resolution to the situation.

The authorities are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure the safe return of the non-local workers.