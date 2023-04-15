Aliba Abdul Shakoor

When discussing equality in women’s rights, some individuals who are proponents of the patriarchal system and harbor deep-seated animosity towards women claim that equality between men and women is not a natural phenomenon. They argue that men and women are not physically or biologically equal, making equality an unreasonable demand.

In reality, their resistance to equality stems from their fear of women’s freedom and the dismantling of the patriarchal system. They often justify their position with religious or biological reasoning.

However, the goal of equality is not to have women engage in the same jobs as men. Equality does not entail a woman becoming a man. Rather, it refers to equal authority over one’s body and life, as well as equal opportunities.

For instance, a man has the freedom to wear any clothes he desires, engage in any sport he enjoys, choose his career, and study any subject of his choice. On the other hand, a woman is often at the mercy of a man’s permission before making any decisions.

Moreover, sex roles and behaviors are influenced by a male-dominated system that prevents women from having control over their lives, often citing concepts such as sanctity, honor, modesty, and pampering.

If women have the same opportunities as men, including the power to make their own choices, they can choose any profession or career they desire. Whether it is operating a crane, building roads, or playing sports like cricket, football, or kabaddi, it is their choice.

Everyone is aware of their abilities and interests, and no one needs to build large buildings to attain equality. There must be an equal distribution of power, similar to men’s power. For example, as a man, I can work as a quarryman on mountains, but I am aware of my physical limitations and acknowledge that it is beyond my capabilities. However, I still have the power and authority to perform that task if I want.

Similarly, women must have the same power and authority to choose their profession and make their own decisions. Therefore, physical differences cannot be a legitimate argument against the demand for equality.

Men are not physically identical, and it is unreasonable to assume that all men can perform the same physical tasks. It does not mean that those men are no longer men. They recognize their physical limitations and acknowledge them.

Women have the right to control their existence, which is the fundamental right of every human being. No job description limits the occupation to either men or women. Everyone should have the power to choose according to their preferences.

