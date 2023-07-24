ETA has released the results of the entrance test 2023 for admissions to engineering universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Saifullah Imtiaz securing the first position by scoring 99 marks.

According to the ETA results, Abdul Ahad secured the second position with 96 marks, followed by Muaz Bin Amir in the third position with 94 marks. The top 10 include Muhammad, Shehryar Hussain, Maryam Fatima, Umm e Habiba Malik, Hafsa Mushtaq, Muhammad Arqam Waheed, Hussam Safdar Khan, and Abeeha Hussain.

The entrance test was taken by a total of 4579 students from across the province, out of which 3642 students were declared successful. Only 11 students managed to score above 90 marks, while 937 students did not attain the required 33 marks on the test. The overall success ratio was 79.54%.

Also Read: Tragic Death of Female Bear Exposes Poaching Incidents in Mansehra

Various examination centers were established across the province, including Peshawar, for the ETA entrance test. The second phase of the entrance test for admissions to engineering universities is scheduled for August 6, and the registration process by ETA will continue until July 31.

Based on the results of the entrance test, students will be admitted to various public and private engineering educational institutions, including the Engineering University of Peshawar, CECOS University, Sarhad, Qurtuba, and COMSATS University of Abbottabad.

Hits: 2