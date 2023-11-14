Humaira Aleem

Since ancient times, individuals, particularly women, have embraced the art of adorning themselves. This passion has spurred innovations in makeup, clothing, footwear, and various decorative items, eventually leading to the inception of plastic surgery. The roots of plastic surgery trace back to 800 BC in India, where the practice of skin grafting began, subsequently evolving into modern cosmetic surgery.

In 1814, Joseph Carpue performed groundbreaking surgery on a soldier’s nose, a victim of mercury’s adverse effects. Dr. Harold Gillies is credited as the pioneer of modern plastic surgery, conducting a significant operation on the eyelids of naval officer Walter Yeo in 1917. Initially employed for restoring limbs damaged in accidents, plastic surgery diversified over time, allowing people to customize their features, body shapes, and even genders.

Celebrities, both Hollywood and Bollywood actors, have extensively utilized cosmetic surgery. However, some cases reveal outcomes that deviate from the intended enhancement, turning individuals like Michael Jackson, Lara Flynn, Dontala Wasachi, Amanda Lepore, Jocelyn Wildstein, Rakhi Sawant, Sarah Leone, and Sadia Hussain into examples of unintended transformations.

Also Read: Tragic Shooting Unfolds as Woman Resists Forced Afghan Exodus

Common alterations include resizing noses and ears, thickening lips, changing their color, lightening complexions, eliminating wrinkles, enhancing eyelashes and head hair, and modifying various body parts. Unfortunately, this widespread practice has led to people becoming addicted to altering their appearances.

While individuals once had to travel abroad for such surgeries, Pakistan now hosts its cosmetic surgery clinics. However, the prevalence of these surgeries comes with several disadvantages, including instances where multiple surgeries overwhelm the body, leading to fatal consequences. Notable cases of Silvina Luna, Millisaker, Jackie O, and Alexander Medina underscore the potential risks associated with excessive cosmetic procedures.

The Quran emphasizes Allah’s creation of man in the best form in Surah At-Tin, cautioning against altering His creation. Yet, the temptation to mold one’s appearance often succumbs to the illusions presented by Satan. The Quranic verses remind believers of the divine perfection inherent in every individual, discouraging alterations that lead to distortion.