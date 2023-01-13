Said Nazir Afridi

Tribal News Network has recently rebranded itself and TNN listeners, readers and viewers might be wondering about this rebranding, so am trying to pen some lines to address those questions.

First of all, all should take note that branding is an attempt on the part of a company or an organization to create, establish and reinforce its image or identity in the minds of its customers. In other words, the connection between an organization and its audience or customers or the creation of an organization’s identity in its audience minds is called branding. Branding usually includes a company’s logo. Visual design, mission or tone voice.

Now the questions arises as to why TNN felt the need for rebranding itself.

Before this rebranding TNN logo and its color scheme signified different meanings; however, as the organization has evolved over the period of time, from initially being a radio centric with primary focus on tribal areas, where radio was primary source of information for locals. TNN old logo carrying a mountain and radio antenna reflected the same audience and geography. Fast forward to 2018 and TNN has turned itself into digital first outlet and started focusing creating digital content and most of organization focused turned toward creating digital content. So this was one of the reasons our old logo was not properly reflecting changing nature of organization priorities and focus.

Similarly, khaki or earthen color mountains in TNN logo were representing the Khyber Pass; however, with the passage of time organization’s focus also kept changing as our focus turned towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tribal areas before turning towards whole of Pakistan. TNN now works all over Pakistan and arranges various types of training courses for journalists.

The other big change that has come is that earlier we didn’t have much focus on women and other diverse groups. Now our focus is on women, we hire mostly women reporters, we train them, we get them to produce content, so it was important that TNN reflects all these new realities. In its color, in its font and in its logo, so we changed the logo, and now the logo you see, the circle in it, it means community/network. , it also means inclusion and is also a reflection of diversity.

The new logo also stating that the TNN network is expanding, it is constantly breaking new ground and extending into new areas and at the same time moving ahead.

Besides, pyramidal shape is reflecting three things: first it is tribal, the other being reliability or readers and customers can trust us and at the same time it is conveying the message that TNN has stabilized.

Similarly, the color scheme of our logo, which is in dark blue, also showcases our changing priorities. From Khaki color which signified our focus on tribal areas, TNN has now embarked upon the journey of discovering new dimensions of this country, society and world without parting ways with our core focus area of tribal areas. This color schemes also reflects the news about tribal areas, general topics and the province.

Now when TNN has embraced changes at so many levels and matured; therefore, we thought it was necessary to change its identity as the old identity was not properly reflecting our current realities.

In addition to this, TNN new logo will be the same all platforms. TNN will now have same identity, tone of voice and logo on all platforms. Similarly, the logo, its font size, color and organization policy will be the same on all platforms and this was why we have introduced these changes.

Some words about the process of rebranding. In designing a new identity for TNN, we solicited our reporters’ suggestions as well as the input of our male and female audience. Our previous branding or identity only reflected the thinking of TNN confounders; however, this time around we involved our entire team of reporters, audience including women and after getting everyone onboard and having proper feedback regarding creating of new identity. So this entire process of creating this new TNN identity in itself inclusive.

Besides. TNN inclusiveness is not restricted to women alone, we are at the same time promoting Afghan refugees in media. We are providing them with citizen journalism training and using them to highlight refugees’ issues. Similarly, TNN is also promoting transgender and Sobia Khan. Sobia Khan, a transgender host of one of TNN’s weekly shows is an example of our commitment to uphold the rights of marginalized groups. Sobia Khan’s show is one the most popular TNN programmes.

Similarly, TNN is encouraging and promoting religious minorities and other disadvantaged groups who do not have representation in media. TNN is a representative of disadvantaged groups and our new identity also reflects this reality.

In a nutshell, I would like to state that our old identity and logo was narrow in focus and there existed some sort of confusion among the staff as well as among the audience and particularly TNN staff was confused about our vision and mission all the colleagues interpreted them differently. Similarly, audience was also confused about logo and its color scheme. Besides, logo, its color and website continued to change. However, now we are hopeful that this rebranding will put this confusion among the staff as well as the audience to rest and both the staff and audience will no longer any issue in understanding TNN.

We are hopeful that with its new visual identity, TNN will not only strengthen its identity at local and national level but also internationally.

The author is director of the Tribal News Network and its cofounder.

