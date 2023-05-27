In Dera Ismail Khan, an explosion occurred near a Pakistan Army vehicle, resulting in injuries to 23 personnel. Local sources indicate that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near a military vehicle in the Hathala area.

Reports suggest that the targeted vehicle was part of a convoy heading to Asman Manza in South Waziristan. Initial information reveals that 23 officials sustained injuries in the blast.

The injured individuals have been transported to CMH Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation. Sources suggest that the explosive material was placed on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, in Tehsil Bara’s Sipah area of Khyber district, five soldiers were wounded when unidentified miscreants opened fire on a security forces’ patrolling team. According to sources, the Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were conducting a routine patrol in the Dwajangi area of Sipah near Bara when they came under fire. As a result, five soldiers from the 163 Wing sustained injuries.

The assailants managed to flee the scene following the security forces’ retaliatory fire. The injured soldiers have been shifted to CMH Peshawar. The wounded personnel includes Lance Naik Imtiaz, Lance Naik Sohail, Sepahi Sohail, Imran, and Waqas.

It is important to note that a day earlier, a hand grenade exploded at the police line in Khyber Jamrud Shah district, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and injuries to two others.

According to the police, a police officer accidentally triggered the explosion at the Jamrud Shah police line, leading to the deaths of two policemen and injuries to two others.

