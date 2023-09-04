Gul Hammad Faruqui

A blast intended to clear the path for the Bonny Chitral road caused one injury and partial damage to eight houses in the vicinity.

Local residents reported that the explosion’s force created an earthquake-like disturbance in Bonny, inciting panic among the populace. Eight residences suffered partial damage from falling rocks approximately three kilometers away. A young man, Mumtaz Hussain sustained injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital.

Tehsil Chairman Sardar Hakeem arrived to assess the situation and contacted the project manager on-site, conveying incident details. An application for an FIR against the National Highway Authority (NHA) was filed with the Bonny police station.

It’s worth noting that the area’s residents had alerted Deputy Commissioner Upper about potential hazards twenty days prior, but no action had been taken thus far.

