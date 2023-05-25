Misbah ud Din Utmani

A video circulating on social media claims to show Shaukat Yousafzai, a former provincial minister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sitting on a sofa in a torn state, allegedly after being harassed and locked up by the brothers of a doctor named Nargis. However, the reality of this video is completely different, and it is not recent nor connected to the mentioned doctor.

The viral video is actually from May 9, 2023, when Shaukat Yousafzai arrived late to participate in a PTI demonstration. Angry protesters surrounded him and not only tore his clothes but also subjected him to physical abuse. The incident took place at the Mufti Mahmood flyover in front of the main gate of Radio Pakistan, during a gathering of PTI workers at Assembly Chowk.

As Shaukat Yousafzai attempted to leave, the protesters tried to apprehend him, resulting in his clothing being torn. The number of agitated individuals continued to grow. Eventually, some young people came to his aid, extracted him from the crowd, and transported him to Bacha Khan Chowk, where he was further taken to a safe location by car and given first aid.

An 8-second video clip capturing the incident was included in a news report by the Tribal News Network, published on May 10, 2023. When a TNN reporter asked an activist why Shaukat Yousafzai was subjected to such treatment, the activist responded that leaders should be at the forefront and that what happened to Shaukat Yousafzai was a consequence of that expectation.

On May 9, at 9 pm, a Twitter user named Asfandyar shared this video on his account, stating that Shaukat Yousafzai and Shah Farman had approached the crowd in Peshawar to calm them down, resulting in the incident shown in the video.

It is important to note that the viral video does not involve any harassment of a doctor named Nargis, as falsely claimed. The misrepresentation of the video and the accompanying misinformation being shared on social media have led to a widespread misunderstanding of the actual events that took place on May 9, 2023.

