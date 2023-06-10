Kaif Afridi

In a devastating incident that unfolded in North Waziristan, a clash between security forces and terrorists resulted in the loss of lives. Three brave security personnel made the ultimate sacrifice, while eight others sustained injuries during the confrontation.

According to official sources, terrorists attacked security forces in the Tabi Tolkhel area of Ghulam Khan. Sources say that the terrorists targeted the Kharwarsak security check post. 3 security personnel were killed while 8 were injured in the attack.

Subedar Asghar, Lance Naik Naseem, and Sepoy Zaman were among the dead security personnel. Naik Jameel, Naik Mohabbat, Naik Waheed, Sepoy Sulaiman, Sepoy Kamran, Sepoy Aurangzeb, Sepoy Saifullah, and Sepoy Umar Shah are among the injured who have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Federal Budget 2023-24: Historic Development Program and Merged Districts Receive 57 Billion Rupee Allocation

On the other hand, 4 terrorists were also killed in the effective retaliatory action of the security forces. After the incident, the security forces surrounded the area and started a search operation.

Meanwhile, in the Sur Kamar area of the Khyber district too, terrorists have attacked the check post of the security forces with a rocket launcher. According to sources, two rocket launchers were fired at the Havaldari post, as a result of which a security officer Naveed was killed.

One terrorist was killed, and one was injured, while the rest of the terrorists escaped due to retaliatory firing by the security forces. After the incident, the security forces surrounded the area and started a search operation.

Not only this, but unknown persons also opened fire at the police check post in Mohmand Tehsil Safi’s Lakaro police station late at night.

According to police sources, constable Umar Wali was killed as a result of firing at the Khanqah police check post. Umar Wali was a resident of Sagi Bala, district Mohmand. The deceased was shot while on duty. The assailants managed to escape after the incident.

Hits: 19