In a tragic incident, one official lost his life, and another sustained serious injuries during an explosion while the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was defusing explosives along the Panjkora River in Lower Dir.

Constable Sabz Ali succumbed to the blast, while Head Constable Ajmal is undergoing treatment at DHQ Hospital Timargarh.

Also Read: Postponement and Alliances: Bajaur Gears Up for Altered Electoral Dynamics

District Police Officer Zia-ud-Din Ahmed visited the hospital to oversee the treatment and later attended the official funeral prayer for Sabz Ali at Police Line Timergara.

The incident highlights the risks faced by bomb disposal teams in ensuring public safety.