A tragic incident unfolded near Mardan Toro as a passenger bus from Peshawar to Karachi overturned at Rashkai Interchange, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to 35 others. The mishap occurred when the bus driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams, including ambulances and medical personnel from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi, promptly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.

As reported by Rescue 1122, the injured, including 10 children, a 15-year-old girl, and 7 women, some of whom are in critical condition, were swiftly transported to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC). The MMC administration, on immediate alert, mobilized all hospital departments to provide urgent medical assistance.

Hospital Director Dr. Tariq Mehmood and Medical Director Prof. Dr. Imad Hameed have directed staff to ensure the delivery of optimal medical facilities to the injured. Senior doctors from various specialties, including surgery, are present on-site, delivering comprehensive medical care to those affected by the unfortunate incident.