Two individuals lost their lives in Peshawar due to police firing after they failed to comply with a vehicle stop signal.

The incident occurred as officers from Khazana police station were on patrol last night. The law enforcement signaled three suspicious individuals on a motorcycle to halt on Siwan Road.

Instead of obeying the signal, the motorcyclists responded by firing at the police party and subsequently escaped. The police unit initiated a pursuit to apprehend the suspects. The chase spanned about a kilometer and led to another exchange of gunfire.

During this crossfire, two unidentified individuals tragically lost their lives, while one of them sustained injuries and was taken into custody. The deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the injured individual has been admitted to the hospital for medical care.

The search operation in the area has been intensified, and strict checking measures are being implemented at various blockades. The authorities have recovered three pistols, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the suspects.

It’s important to note that this incident follows a similar one in July, where police opened fire on a vehicle in Peshawar, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others due to their failure to stop the vehicle.

