In a shocking and appalling incident in Peshawar, a father has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter.

The distressing incident came to light when the wife of Izzatullah, a resident of Rasheed Garhi, bravely filed an FIR at the Rehman Baba police station, accusing her husband of committing heinous acts against their own daughter.

According to the harrowing details outlined in the FIR, Izzatullah had been engaging in immoral activities with his 12-year-old daughter. The situation took an even more horrifying turn when he allegedly sexually assaulted his own daughter at gunpoint, despite her attempts to forbid him.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police wasted no time and promptly arrested Izzatullah. However, at this stage, specific details regarding the medical reports of the young victim girl have not been made public.

