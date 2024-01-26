Shakira Shinwari, the sole female candidate representing constituency PK 69 in Landi Kotal, Khyber district, has highlighted the severe challenges faced by women in the region, including the arduous task of fetching water from considerable distances.

Speaking to the media, Shinwari criticized the neglect of women’s issues by previous parliamentarians in the area. Despite traditional norms discouraging women from venturing out alone, Shinwari, aligned with PTI Parliamentarians, has decided to contest the elections on February 8 to address these concerns.

Emphasizing the lack of basic facilities for women in former tribal areas, Shinwari pointed out the difficulties they encounter during childbirth, often necessitating referrals from Landi Kotal to Peshawar due to inadequate local hospital facilities. This situation, she noted, has tragically resulted in the loss of lives during transit.

Also Read: Charsadda Election Code Violations Raise Concerns Over Fairness

Shinwari expressed her family’s support for her political involvement, allowing her to participate in the elections for the betterment of the area and to advocate for women’s rights.

If successful, she pledged to tirelessly work towards bringing about revolutionary changes in the lives of both men and women in Landi Kotal. Her key priorities include transforming Landi Kotal into a model tehsil and addressing critical issues such as healthcare, education, water supply, electricity, sports facilities, roads, and other essential amenities.