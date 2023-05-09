Peshawar: The anti-corruption unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Tuesday, launched a major operation here to crack down on the illegal obtaining of Pakistani identity cards and passports.

As part of the operation, the FIA’s anti-corruption circle in Peshawar has arrested 13 Afghan suspects, including agents who had allegedly facilitated the fake issuance of Pakistani identity cards and passports to the accused.

The raid was conducted on Kohat Road near Naseem Hotel, following a tip-off about the presence of the suspects. The arrested individuals had come to Pakistan illegally and were attempting to obtain Pakistani identity cards and passports with the connivance of National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) officials.

Also Read: A history of communal riots in Kurram district: recent incidents raise concerns

During the operation, several Pakistani identity cards, tracking IDs, and documents were recovered from the suspects, and a case has been registered against them. The FIA has also launched an investigation against the NADRA officials involved in the forgery.

The FIA’s crackdown on the illegal obtaining of Pakistani identity cards and passports is a significant step towards curbing corruption in the country. The agency has vowed to continue its efforts to expose and punish individuals involved in such criminal activities.

Hits: 24