The FIA Cyber Crime Circle in Abbottabad has apprehended two suspects involved in the distribution of indecent images and videos of children. The arrests took place during a raid conducted in Lora Tehsil, Abbottabad.

The detainees have been identified as Adil Ali Abbasi and Mohammad Rafiq, both residents of Abbottabad. These individuals were allegedly engaged in disseminating child pornography through various social media platforms. The action was taken against them based on a request from an international organization.

FIA officials have disclosed that a substantial amount of questionable material related to minors was discovered upon seizing the suspects’ mobile phones. Further investigation is being conducted into their social media accounts, which were also accessed from the confiscated devices. More significant findings are anticipated, leading to the registration of cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) against the accused.

Imran Takkar, a child rights activist and social worker, emphasized the gravity of such actions. He stated that the creation or sharing of immoral images or videos involving children is not just a violation of societal, moral, and ethical norms but also constitutes a grave legal offense. It not only exploits innocent children but also casts a shadow over their future and adversely affects the entire society.

Takkar underscored the legal framework in place to address such heinous acts. He pointed out that under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, individuals found guilty of producing or sharing indecent content involving minors face imprisonment ranging from 2 to 7 years for the first offense. Subsequent violations can lead to a heightened punishment of up to 10 years.

Furthermore, Takkar highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to international conventions on child rights, emphasizing that engaging in such activities contradicts the spirit of these agreements. He called for the strictest possible punishment for the accused, encompassing charges related to pornography in accordance with the prevailing laws.

