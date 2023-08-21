Mehrab Afridi

Three individuals have been apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Torkham border for engaging in the falsification of receipts from the Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital.

Prompted by information provided by FIA Torkham staff, a targeted operation was conducted at Mahfouzullah’s shop in Torkham Adda. During this operation, two individuals present at the shop were apprehended as they were found to be forging receipts in the name of the Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital. Legal cases have been initiated against them. Among the three arrested individuals were local residents as well as Afghan nationals.

In the course of the raid, an array of counterfeit stamps and cards were discovered in the possession of the suspects. Ongoing investigations are being carried out in collaboration with the apprehended individuals.

Preliminary information indicates that passengers were being charged Rs. 20,000 for these forged receipts. It’s important to note that patients arriving from Afghanistan at the Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital in Torkham are typically in critical condition. Following their assessment at the hospital, they are subsequently transferred to various medical facilities within Pakistan. As part of this process, a guardian or caregiver is permitted to accompany the patient. Simultaneously, the hospital staff provides the patient with a receipt, which enables them to return to their home country without requiring a visa.

