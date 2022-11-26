Shumaila Afridi

Securing a job after graduation is nothing short of herculean task for females belonging in tribal societies

A simple short listing for interview turns into a source of jubilation.

Something similar to me happened when I received my first call for interview.

I had applied for a lecturer post at the Koh-e-Daman College and luckily got shortlisted for interview. It was a unique experience and I felt butterflies in stomach upon receiving the call for interview.

I belong to Hassan Khel area of Peshawar and girls’ education is not a trend in our area; therefore, prior to interview I started thinking if there is any other candidate besides me.

I want local girls to get such jobs which were necessary both for financial independence of women as well as improvement in educational standards in the area.

Besides, availability of jobs for women in their neighborhood would not deprive them of such opportunities on account of a vacancy being remote from home.

On the interview day, many girls from my area had turned up for the interview and it was such a nice feeling to see them all despite the disorganized nature of arrangements.

Some women from Nowshera, Charsadda and Karak had also turned up for the interview.

I met Asma Afridi at the interview. She belongs to my area and has done a Maters In Urdu from University of Punjab. Asma told me that she had traveled a lot for her higher education and was married now.

She sad that her in laws were really cooperative towards and wanted her to go ahead in her career

Asma said that she was hopeful about the getting the job, which would be good thing both for her and the area’s girls.

I also met Maryam, another educated girl from Jenakor, and holds a masters I political science. Maryam said that tribal traditions were great obstacle in the way of girls’ education, career and financial independence.

Maryam, Asma and I, all share same mission of a good career as well as turning our career into a bridge for other tribal girls.

I do not know how the interview went for other girls; however, their courage, commitment to education, struggle for a job and thoughts about developing their area filled me with joy.

Tribal girls as well as their parents want good education for their daughters so that they could contribute for the area’s development. Unfortunately, many of the girls lack educational opportunities.

I am certain that all the tribal girls were competent and merit based appointments will also help reducing the backwardness of their areas. Can you help me in identifying those steps which would be helpful in ensuring equal employment opportunities for tribal girls?

