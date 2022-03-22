Five people including two security personnel were killed in a cross-border terrorists attack from Afghanistan on personnel engaged in fencing of the Pak-Afghan border.

Security source said that the attack took place in the Bilouro area of the Bajaur district, when the terrorists opened fire teams fencing the border. The fence installers included security personnel and civilians.

ISPR, the military media wing said that four terrorists were also killed when forces responded to the attack.

The soldiers who lost their lives in the firing were identified as Subedar Ishtiaq and Seopy Karman. Mr Ishtiaq belonged to Nowshera while Kamran belonged to the Orakzai district.

The slain civilians were identified as Asmat, Ilham and Bahadar.