Khalida Niaz

Five transgender persons were injured when a man opened fire on them in Upper Channia area of Manshera district, police said.

Nadira Khan, a transgender person from Manshera district told TNN that the incident took place on Sunday, when a man opened fire on transgender persons at their home. She said that four of the injured were in critical condition while one was stable.

Ms Nadira said that injured transgender were fighting for their lives.

Ms Nadira said that KP was a red zone for the transgender. She said that transgender needed protection as they were constantly facing threats to their lives.

Ms Nadira said that four district police officers have signed code of conduct for transgender persons; however, no one was following them.

She said that many people were not allowing the installation of the CCTV cameras.

“I am tired of picking up bodies and I will reveal the names of all those involved in such incidents,” Ms Nadira said.

She questioned why those opening fire were not arrested. “Transgender persons were dancing to earn their livelihood,” she said.

On the other hand, Farzana Khan, president of TransAction, an organization working for the transgender rights said that since 2015 a total of 89 transgender persons have been killed in KP.

Nayab Ali transgender person demanded on her Twitter account also demanded the KP police to arrest those attacking them.

Qamar Naseem, program coordinator of the Blue Veins said that attacks on transgender persons were on the rise in KP; however, most of them go unreported.

Mr Naseem said that laws enacted for the protection of the transgender were not implemented. “There is no protection policy and a committee police has formed for the purpose has not met in three years,” he said.

Mr Naseem said that particular groups were behind attacks on transgender. “How it was possible for a group who has been named in about 30 cases of attack,” he questioned.

Besides, he said that in many cases transgender patch up with the attackers in exchange for money.

He said that there was no code of conduct for both the police as well as transgender. “Transgender persons have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their places; however, they were not installing them,” he said. Besides he said that those renting transgender houses were also not forcing them to install CCTV cameras.