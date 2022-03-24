Maha Khan

World Water Day is annually held on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of fresh water and advocating for the sustainable management of fresh water resources. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crises in support of sustainable development goals or SDG 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

World Water Day is celebrated under the under the theme “Groundwater “Making the Invisible Visible.

22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water to be observed starting in 1993. States were invited to devote the day, as appropriate in the national context to concrete activities such as promotion of public awareness through the publication and diffusion of documentaries and organization of conferences, round tables, seminars and expositions related to the conversation and development of water resources.

“As the planet adapts to a changing climate and rising population groundwater play essential role in meeting the growing demand for food and drinking water. Yet this essential resource faces serious risks- including inadequate protection and sometimes irreversible pollution.

Actually the value of water is about much more then its price.

Firstly, we should avoid wastage of water, while brushing teeth, washing hands, shaving, washing dishes etc.

People can turn off the tap to avoid wasting extra water.

Secondly, use buckets instead of showers.

Thirdly, store rain water.

Fourthly, reuse waste water.

Fifthly, check for leaks.

By practicing all these activities to avoid wastage water is the basic theme.We all must show responsible attitude towards this matter. It would be helpful for our future so try not to waste the water but to use it according to the requirements.