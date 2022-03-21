Ayaz Raza

An event was arranged on Monday to observe the World Forest Day in Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary School Jamrud.

SOA president and Principal Shah Jahan Afridi was the chief guest at the function while district forest officer Shakeel Ahmed, teachers and students were present at this occasion.

DFO Shakeel Ahmed said that since July 2021, his department has planted 2.3 million saplings in the district while additional 1.1 million were distributed among general public.

He said that this figure also included 2,800 fruit trees.

Mr Ahmed said that they will make the Khyber a green and prosperous district. He said that education department was also working with them in this campaign.

SOA President Shah Jahan Afridi said that planting trees was a charity. He said that trees ensure healthy environment in an area.

He asked that heads and students of all schools in Khyber district to plant trees in their schools and homes and ensure protection of environment.

After the ceremony, Mr Afridi planted and students planted trees at this occasion. Besides, the participants took part in a walk to raise awareness among the people.