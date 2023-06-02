Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, has announced his resignation from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP. Speaking at a press conference, Khattak expressed his concerns about the current political situation in the country and condemned the events that took place on May 9.

During the press conference, Pervez Khattak officially stepped down from his position as the PTI KP President, citing the challenging political environment as a reason for his decision. He emphasized that the ongoing propaganda in the media is inaccurate and misleading.

After briefly addressing the press, Khattak left without entertaining any questions from journalists. Asad Qaiser, a central leader of PTI and former Speaker of the National Assembly, who was present at the conference, did not engage in any conversation.

It is worth mentioning that Asad Umar had previously resigned from the position of PTI Secretary General. Pervez Khattak was also included in the 7-member committee formed by Imran Khan to negotiate with the government.

In a video address from Zaman Park Lahore, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI, alleged on Thursday evening that two party leaders, Pervez Khattak, and Asad Qaiser, had been kept in a safe house.

He stated that both Khattak and Qaiser, who were part of the negotiating committee, were invited for talks by the establishment but were detained and informed that they would only be released if they announced their separation from PTI.