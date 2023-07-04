Peshawar: Pervez Khattak, former Defense Minister, has initiated contact with leaders who have resigned from PTI. Sources close to the family state that he has invited former ministers, MPAs, and leaders to join him. Notable figures contacted by Pervez Khattak include Iqbal Wazir, Hisham Inamullah, Ajmal Wazir, and Shaukat Ali.

Additionally, Pervez Khattak has requested support from leaders in his constituency. Former MPAs Idris Khattak and Khaleeq ur Rehman have indicated their decision to remain in PTI for the time being. Pervez Khattak will unveil the next action plan within the next few days after completing the necessary preparations.

It should be noted that recent news revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to revoke the membership of central leader and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and expel him from the party due to his failure to respond to the show cause notice.

The party leadership issued a show cause notice to Pervez Khattak, former Chief Minister, for allegedly enticing party members to leave the party, and requested a response within 7 days.

In response, the spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated that Pervez Khattak’s statements against Imran Khan and the party are completely unfounded, baseless, and filled with falsehoods.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pervez Khattak is attempting to mislead the nation with these allegations after parting ways with the party. The accusations of Imran Khan’s involvement in the events of May 9 are entirely false and baseless.

The statement further highlighted that as the provincial president, Pervez Khattak was fully engaged in all party decisions and maintained communication with the establishment. It was only after a press conference that he began opposing Imran Khan’s decisions.

The statement concluded that Pervez Khattak is paving his way for a central position in the new Kings Party by making such allegations. They are well aware that their political future is doomed after leaving Tehreek-e-Insaf.

