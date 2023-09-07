In Bannu, four tragic incidents of fatal shootings occurred, resulting in the loss of four lives.

The first incident unfolded in the Bayest Khel area of Mandan police station, where domestic violence took a horrifying turn. A wife fatally attacked her husband, identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Roshan, son of Awal Khan, with an axe, leading to his tragic demise. Police initiated an investigation into this domestic dispute after a complaint was filed by Gul Sher, the deceased’s brother.

The second unfortunate incident transpired within the jurisdiction of the Howaid police station. Two individuals, including a police constable named Wali Rehman, lost their lives during a shootout at a DJ program. Constable Wali Rehman was on duty at the Sadar police station. Authorities have registered a case against the responsible parties.

The third incident occurred in the Sadar police station’s vicinity, where a firearm accident claimed the life of Ehsanullah, a man who was unintentionally shot by his own brother. Ehsanullah’s brother was cleaning a pistol when it accidentally discharged, resulting in Ehsanullah’s immediate demise. Separate cases have been registered for each of these tragic events.

