A suicide blast in North Waziristan, resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals, including security personnel, while two security personnel sustained injuries.

According to the police, the blast occurred at the Liaquat check post in Datta Khel Tehsil, on Wednesday, causing the loss of two security personnel, a policeman, and an unidentified civilian.

The deceased have been identified as Naik Saeed, Sepoy Javed, police officer Hakeem Jan, along with an unidentified civilian. Havaldar Manzoor and police officer Shakir are among those injured in the incident.

The victims were immediately transferred to Miranshah Hospital, and the police commenced an investigation into the incident following the explosion.

