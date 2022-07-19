Four persons including a pregnant female were shot dead in incidents of honor killings in Peshawar and Nowshera districts, police said.

A youth identified as Noor Muhammad along with a girl was shot dead in Jameel Chowk area of Ring Road neighborhood of provincial capital. Initially reports claimed the slain man belonged to Bajaur district, however, later turned it turned out that the accused belonged to the Bara area of Khyber district. However, the identity of the female could not be ascertained.

In another incident, in the Marhti area of Nowshera district, a man killed his elder sister in the name of honor. The woman was in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

A DHQ Nowshera doctor identified the slain as Naseem Begum, 28 who was killed with her unborn child.

Zarnab Gul, father of the girl said that the accused Arshad Ali was his youngest son and had returned to the country from Saudi Arabia sometimes back. He said that the accused was against his sisters going to relatives houses.

The body of the slain was handed over to the family after autopsy at the district headquarters hospital Nowshera district.