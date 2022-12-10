Four militants were killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Jaroba area of Nowshera district on Friday night

CTD in a statement said that it had raided a Jaroba area on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, who were planning to carry out a militant activity.

It said that when the CTD teams launched operation in the area, the militants opened fire on the police personnel, which the raiding cop retaliated.

During the clearance operation, following the clash, bodies of four militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition.

The slain militants were identified as Latif Khan, Muhammad Shah Zeb, Muhammad Adil and Zahidullah. Police said that the militants were involved in multiple incidents of targeted killings, attacks on police and security forces and bomb attacks on police stations and mobiles in Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan.

CTD also said that the slain militants belonged to the outlawed Tehrik Taliban Pakistan.

On the other hand, unknown attackers shot dead a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer in Lakki Marwat district.

Media reports said that the incident took place in the limits of the Ghazni Khel police station. The slain official identified as Inamullah, deputy director of FIA was posted in Bannu district.

Police said that initial investigation suggest that the incident was motivated by a family feud. In addition to this, police said that a search operation for the attackers was also underway in the area.

