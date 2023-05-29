The implementation of the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Order Act 2023 has been officially announced through a gazette notification.

President Arif Alvi has granted approval to the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Order Bill 2023, thereby transforming it into a formal law.

With the enactment of this bill, prominent figures such as Pakistan Muslim League (N) Leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, and Jahangir Tareen, who had previously faced disqualification, now have the right to appeal their cases.

The revelation regarding the law’s enforcement came to light during the hearing of the Punjab Election Review case in the Supreme Court. During the proceedings, the Attorney General informed the court that the law had come into effect on Friday. In response, Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that this explained the smile on the face of the Election Commission lawyer.

Having received presidential approval on Friday, the new law grants former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, who were previously disqualified under clause 184/3, the opportunity to file appeals.

Under the provisions of the new law, revision appeals can be submitted within 60 days of the decisions made under clause 184/3. Additionally, the appeals will be heard by a bench larger than the one that originally rendered the decision.

Furthermore, the scope of a revision petition has now been expanded to align with that of an appeal. Previously, a review petition would be heard by the same bench that issued the judgment.

