Dera Ismail Khan: The court of judicial magistrate-1, on Friday, acquitted former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in two cases; however, in two more cases, the former federal minister was sent to jail on six-day judicial remand.

Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested from the premises of Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail bench yesterday when he came to the court for his bail. However, before his arrival, the judge had left. Meanwhile, Ali Amin took refuge in the court for about 5 hours, but later, after negotiations between the police and the High Court Bar, the former federal minister turned himself in to the police.

On Friday, the judicial magistrate rejected both the cases filed by the Dera Ismail Khan police against Ali Amin, while in two more cases, he was remanded to judicial lock-up Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan for 6 days.

Initially, police officials refused to provide details of the cases registered against him, but later details of a few cases were released. The FIR registered against him under provisions 149, 147, 341, and 188 of section 144 in Cantt police station stated that Ali Amin Gandapur blocked the road during school hours and raised slogans.

A second case has been filed over the former federal minister’s inflammatory speech in 2022. Ali Amin released an audio statement, aired by several media channels, regarding the possible arrest of Imran Khan in which he threatened to occupy Islamabad forcibly with the help of the masses.

Various cases are registered against Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad and Punjab as well. Today, the police of Islamabad and Punjab also requested the court to extradite him. However, the court ordered the police to complete the necessary documents and approach the court again.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has ordered the police not to arrest another central leader of PTI, Murad Saeed. The Islamabad High Court has ordered the police to provide the details of the cases registered against the former federal minister.

