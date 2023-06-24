Due to an alleged gas leakage explosion on Sharifabad Kohat Road in Peshawar, three children tragically lost their lives when the house’s roofs collapsed on Saturday.

Additionally, two individuals, including a woman, sustained injuries during the incident.

Rescue 1122 reported that the explosion occurred in Shehzad’s house on Street No. 4, Dora Chowk, due to a suspected gas leakage cylinder. The resulting collapse of the house’s roof trapped the parents and children under the debris.

The parents were swiftly rescued and transported to the hospital, while a seven-hour-long rescue operation led to the recovery of the bodies of the three children.

The deceased children have been identified as 8-year-old Zanira, 4-year-old Ahmad, and 3-year-old Jalil Omar.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident was caused by a gas leak explosion, as stated by the rescue spokesperson. The rescue operation involved eight ambulances, three recovery vehicles, and approximately 65 personnel.

In a separate incident, a mother and her four-month-old baby fell into the Swat River when the chairlift rope broke in the Mankyal area of Swat.

According to the police, four individuals were riding the chairlift at the time. Following the incident, a diving team commenced search operations to locate the missing woman and her child.

